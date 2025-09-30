Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $395,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.35.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $461.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.84 and its 200-day moving average is $446.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $620.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

