Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.