Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
