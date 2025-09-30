XML Financial LLC Sells 735 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,442 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,992,000 after purchasing an additional 147,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $105.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.