Alpine Bank Wealth Management Sells 631 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Alpine Bank Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $181.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

