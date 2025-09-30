Taiko (TAIKO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $63.73 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Taiko has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $63.73 million and $8.96 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Taiko

Taiko launched on June 5th, 2024. Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,882,079 coins. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The Reddit community for Taiko is https://reddit.com/r/taiko_xyz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 183,882,079.38940469 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.35081572 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $9,720,882.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

