Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Acquired by Poinciana Advisors Group LLC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Zoom Communications by 8,187.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 63,041 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,783. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,802.50. This represents a 80.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 1.1%

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.39. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

