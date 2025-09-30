Albion Financial Group UT Sells 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 191,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $181.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $437.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.18.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

