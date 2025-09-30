Parkside Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,350 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $68,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after buying an additional 913,987 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,068,000 after buying an additional 692,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

