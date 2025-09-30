Mainsail Financial Group LLC Buys 13,785 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

