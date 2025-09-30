Kelso Group (LON:KLSO) Announces Earnings Results

Kelso Group (LON:KLSO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kelso Group had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 59.53%.

Kelso Group Stock Performance

Kelso Group stock opened at GBX 2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2,800.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.58. Kelso Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.63 and a 52 week high of GBX 4.24.

About Kelso Group

Kelso Group Holdings Plc engages in the investment business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Insight Business Support plc and changed its name to Kelso Group Holdings Plc in November 2022. Kelso Group Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Towcester, the United Kingdom.

