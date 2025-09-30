Kelso Group (LON:KLSO) Announces Earnings Results

Kelso Group (LON:KLSO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kelso Group had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 59.53%.
Kelso Group Stock Performance
Kelso Group stock opened at GBX 2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2,800.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.58. Kelso Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.63 and a 52 week high of GBX 4.24.
About Kelso Group
