Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 442.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DoorDash by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $211,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in DoorDash by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DoorDash from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.55.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $272.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 151.39 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $278.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.11.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total value of $10,295,187.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,813,943.54. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,903 shares of company stock valued at $212,075,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.