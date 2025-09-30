Avalo Therapeutics’ (AVTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVTX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

AVTX opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.