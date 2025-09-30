Mattern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $121.77.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
