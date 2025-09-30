Small Cap Stocks To Watch Today – September 29th

Tilray Brands, Boqii, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion, though exact thresholds can vary by index provider. Investors favor small caps for their higher growth potential, since these companies often have more room to expand, but they also tend to be more volatile and less liquid than larger-cap equities. Adding small-cap stocks to a diversified portfolio can offer the chance of outsized returns, albeit with elevated risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Boqii (BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BQ

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

Recommended Stories