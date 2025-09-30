2,610 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 240.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.2%

MU opened at $163.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $170.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $864,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 96,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,106.08. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,456 shares of company stock valued at $10,524,945. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

