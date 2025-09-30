Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Bought by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

