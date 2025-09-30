Trivium Point Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $144,523,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IWY stock opened at $271.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $275.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.