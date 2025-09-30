One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Atlassian by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.26, for a total value of $1,266,717.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,435.80. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.26, for a total value of $1,266,717.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,435.80. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,278 shares of company stock worth $97,614,162. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.18. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile



Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

