Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,470,000 after purchasing an additional 575,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,881,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EEM stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

