Promising Grocery Stocks To Watch Today – September 29th

CAVA Group, Maplebear, Conagra Brands, Maison Solutions, and BJ’s Wholesale Club are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is retailing food, beverages and everyday household essentials through supermarkets, grocery stores or online platforms. They’re considered part of the consumer staples sector, often offering investors defensive characteristics such as steady demand, resilience in economic downturns and regular dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.
CAVA Group (CAVA)
Maplebear (CART)
Conagra Brands (CAG)
Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Maison Solutions (MSS)
Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
