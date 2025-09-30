Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Buys 193 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,961,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,643 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,932,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,413.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 924,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,463,000 after buying an additional 907,276 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 29.3%

EFV opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.