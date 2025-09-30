SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,117 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $39,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $660,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after buying an additional 187,585 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

