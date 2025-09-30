Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

