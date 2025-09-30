Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 2,065 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.28 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

