Greenleaf Trust Sells 352 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2%
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SHW
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
