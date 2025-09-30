Janney Capital Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

