Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 740.0% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,206.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,208.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,324 shares of company stock valued at $70,235,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

