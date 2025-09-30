Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $605,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,522,871.81. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,889,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

CRM stock opened at $244.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

