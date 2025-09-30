Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $293.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

