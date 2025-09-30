Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

