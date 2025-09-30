Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Position Trimmed by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $439.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.35. The company has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.