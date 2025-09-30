Chicago Capital LLC Has $88.54 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $88,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optima Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,206.41 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,208.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,155.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total transaction of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,324 shares of company stock worth $70,235,556. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

