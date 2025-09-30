The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.