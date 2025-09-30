Rome Resources (LON:RMR) Announces Earnings Results

Rome Resources (LON:RMR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Rome Resources Stock Down 6.4%
LON:RMR opened at GBX 0.31 on Tuesday. Rome Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.13 and a twelve month high of GBX 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.27. The company has a market cap of £18.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,545.00 and a beta of 0.40.
Rome Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rome Resources
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Dividend Growth Continues as 3 Big Stocks Raise Payouts
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Qualcomm Is on Its Biggest Uptrend in 2 Years—Can It Continue?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
Receive News & Ratings for Rome Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rome Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.