Rome Resources (LON:RMR) Announces Earnings Results

Rome Resources (LON:RMR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Rome Resources Stock Down 6.4%

LON:RMR opened at GBX 0.31 on Tuesday. Rome Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.13 and a twelve month high of GBX 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.27. The company has a market cap of £18.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,545.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Rome Resources Company Profile

Rome Resources Plc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the Bisie North Tin project covering an area of 38.43km2 located in the Walikale Territory of the North Kivu Province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

