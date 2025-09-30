iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

