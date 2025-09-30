Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $6,406,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.09.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $183.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

