Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 4.9% increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,706,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,300,000 after purchasing an additional 912,978 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 37,206 shares during the period. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,348,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 749,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 91,621 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

