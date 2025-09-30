Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:DELL opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.85.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,204,462 shares of company stock valued at $420,370,484 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

