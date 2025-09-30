XML Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $254.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

