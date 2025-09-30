Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after buying an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $351,943,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,071,000 after acquiring an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 796,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,695,000 after acquiring an additional 555,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,295,000 after acquiring an additional 506,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $244.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

