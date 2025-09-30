Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 79,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $181.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

