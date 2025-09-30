Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Announces Earnings Results

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Down 9.1%

LON HUI opened at GBX 1.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.43. Hydrogen Utopia International has a 12-month low of GBX 0.87 and a 12-month high of GBX 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1,182.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

