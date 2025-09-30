Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.49.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

