Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after buying an additional 6,007,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,379,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,897 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $141.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.03 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roblox to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $773,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,541,025.99. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,876 shares of company stock worth $39,004,569. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.