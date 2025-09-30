XML Financial LLC Boosts Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $293.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

