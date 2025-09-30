DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Has $37,000 Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 790.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,654,245,000 after buying an additional 870,176 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after buying an additional 2,391,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $844,137,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after buying an additional 2,439,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after buying an additional 4,306,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $134.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average is $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.