Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 2,659 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

