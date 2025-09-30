X Empire (X) Tops One Day Volume of $1.61 Million

X Empire (X) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. X Empire has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and $1.61 million worth of X Empire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, X Empire has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One X Empire token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112,943.65 or 0.99728587 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,981.38 or 0.98878910 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.14 or 0.00334778 BTC.

X Empire Profile

X Empire’s total supply is 690,000,000,000 tokens. X Empire’s official Twitter account is @xempiregame. The official website for X Empire is xempire.io.

X Empire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X Empire (X) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. X Empire has a current supply of 690,000,000,000. The last known price of X Empire is 0.00004216 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,610,772.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xempire.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X Empire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X Empire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X Empire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

