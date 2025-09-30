Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $725.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $765.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $937.00. The stock has a market cap of $686.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.