Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on November 14th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $199.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $195.01 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

