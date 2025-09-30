Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on November 14th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd.
Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $199.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $195.01 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
